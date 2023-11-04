CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 2,646 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 21.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

