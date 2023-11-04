CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 402 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 488,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 62,673 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 30,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.60.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Featured Articles

