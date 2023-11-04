CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 4,700 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust cut its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 77.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,002 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $419,000. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average of $49.82. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $68.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 98.89%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

