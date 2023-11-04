CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 4,910 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust trimmed its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,405,169 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $169,364,000 after buying an additional 208,649 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,526,985 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $128,874,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,743,317 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,113,000 after buying an additional 654,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,338,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,661,000 after buying an additional 1,247,051 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,646,076 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,268,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFFN opened at $5.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $753.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.22 and a 52 week high of $8.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is -40.48%.

In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director James G. Morris bought 21,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,995 shares in the company, valued at $357,104.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anthony S. Barry acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $60,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,019.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Morris acquired 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.03 per share, with a total value of $105,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,104.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $237,210. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

