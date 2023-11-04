CoreFirst Bank & Trust Sells 590 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, July 31st. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

