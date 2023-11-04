CoreFirst Bank & Trust Takes $69,000 Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XAR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 351,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,798,000 after purchasing an additional 100,225 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 226,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 85,641 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 723,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,629,000 after purchasing an additional 79,763 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,699,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $7,046,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of XAR stock opened at $121.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $103.32 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.