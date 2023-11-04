CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,903 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Corning were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Corning by 24.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,703 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,070,000 after acquiring an additional 37,168 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,394 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on GLW. Barclays lowered their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of GLW stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 164.71%.

About Corning

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

