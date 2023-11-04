CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 3.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,223,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 377.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 47.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LEG opened at $23.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.26. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 117.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

