CoreFirst Bank & Trust Trims Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CoreFirst Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after buying an additional 3,695,510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after buying an additional 1,839,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,941,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $380,104,000 after buying an additional 1,548,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.37 per share, with a total value of $120,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Sreelakshmi Kolli purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.37 per share, for a total transaction of $120,370.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Michelson purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $115.50 per share, with a total value of $150,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,385 shares in the company, valued at $390,967.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $619,090. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

NYSE ZBH opened at $108.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

