Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on December 15th

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Corteva has increased its dividend by an average of 18.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Corteva has a payout ratio of 19.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corteva to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

NYSE CTVA opened at $50.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a PE ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of Corteva by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTVA. UBS Group upgraded Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Corteva from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus dropped their price target on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.16.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

