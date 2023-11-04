CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Increased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in CoStar Group by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CoStar Group by 274.8% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSGP opened at $77.38 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $65.12 and a one year high of $92.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.31 and a quick ratio of 13.31.

CSGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.09.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

