Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 102,635 SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in SilverBox Corp III (NYSE:SBXC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 102,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.59% of SilverBox Corp III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBox Corp III by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 14,598 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBox Corp III in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

SilverBox Corp III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SBXC opened at $10.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.23. SilverBox Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $10.49.

SilverBox Corp III Profile

SilverBox Corp III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, food and agriculture, e-commerce, Internet and retail, financial services, financial technology, media, entertainment and hospitality, business services, software and SaaS, telecommunications services and technology, industrial technology , and infrastructure and energy transition sectors.

