Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 5,000 Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 153.7% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $149.99 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a one year low of $119.27 and a one year high of $193.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.39 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.14.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,520,226.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,836,721.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $2,048,614.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,226.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,164 shares of company stock worth $12,970,228 in the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Snowflake

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.