Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 97,374 Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:HWEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 97,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.30% of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWEL. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 865.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 274,400 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,350,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 37,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HWEL stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $11.88.

Healthwell Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire technology-enabled companies in the healthcare industry.

