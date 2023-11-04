Cowen AND Company LLC Buys Shares of 99,934 FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 99,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.79% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 43.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 718,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after buying an additional 218,303 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,889,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II by 425.5% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 222,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after buying an additional 180,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 30.9 %

FAST Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $7.17 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

About FAST Acquisition Corp. II

FAST Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America.

