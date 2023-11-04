Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.05 Million Stock Position in Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AOGO – Free Report) by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Arogo Capital Acquisition worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AOGO. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $498,000. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 115,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 53,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arogo Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arogo Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AOGO opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $11.67.

About Arogo Capital Acquisition

Arogo Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in transportation and technology industries within the electric vehicles technology, smart mobility, or sustainable transportation.

