Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.10 Million Stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its holdings in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV (NASDAQ:ARYD – Free Report) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,442 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 1.31% of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 248.0% in the first quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 668,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the last quarter. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV alerts:

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYD opened at $10.86 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $10.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.64.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

