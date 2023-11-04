Cowen AND Company LLC Has $1.87 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 185.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,168 shares during the quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,214,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,863,681,000 after acquiring an additional 962,329 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,423,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,449,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,956 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,947,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,586,966,000 after acquiring an additional 235,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in PayPal by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,560,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,321,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $56.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.45 and its 200-day moving average is $64.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

