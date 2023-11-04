Cowen AND Company LLC Has $877,000 Position in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC)

Cowen AND Company LLC lessened its position in Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WRAC – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,329 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.92% of Williams Rowland Acquisition worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,853,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Williams Rowland Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams Rowland Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Rowland Acquisition alerts:

Williams Rowland Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRAC opened at $10.55 on Friday. Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $10.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.38.

Williams Rowland Acquisition Company Profile

Williams Rowland Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company focuses on acquiring businesses in the financial services, fintech, and technology sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Rowland Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.