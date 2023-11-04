Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.03 Million in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 98,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.41% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

