Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 106,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PLAO. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,121,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,845,000 after acquiring an additional 497,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,508,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 478,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 324,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 124,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 505,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 105,100 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Price Performance

PLAO opened at $11.01 on Friday. Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $11.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.81.

About Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition

Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, ordinary shares purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

