Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $671,000 in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $999,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities by 470.2% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,377,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,712,000 after buying an additional 1,135,780 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Transformation Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Digital Transformation Opportunities by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 23,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Transformation Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get Digital Transformation Opportunities alerts:

Digital Transformation Opportunities Price Performance

NASDAQ:DTOC opened at $5.79 on Friday. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.42.

Insider Transactions at Digital Transformation Opportunities

Digital Transformation Opportunities Profile

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 205,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $2,157,876.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

(Free Report)

Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Transformation Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:DTOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Transformation Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.