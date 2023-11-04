Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $682,000 in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.
Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of GODNU opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.26.
About Golden Star Acquisition
