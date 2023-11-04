Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $682,000 in Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golden Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GODNU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 65,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,000.

Golden Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of GODNU opened at $10.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.72. Golden Star Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $11.26.

About Golden Star Acquisition

Golden Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

