Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $697,000 in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in CSLM Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $697,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.28% of CSLM Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSLM. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $194,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $570,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSLM Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSLM Acquisition by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

CSLM Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %

CSLM stock opened at $10.78 on Friday. CSLM Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56.

About CSLM Acquisition

CSLM Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, or digital services sectors.

