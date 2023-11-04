Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $907,000 in Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORLFree Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 87,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Four Leaf Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,959,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FORL opened at $10.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.48. Four Leaf Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $11.46.

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

