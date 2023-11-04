Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $988,000 in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $367.71 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $259.08 and a 1-year high of $387.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.51.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

