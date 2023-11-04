Cowen AND Company LLC Invests $991,000 in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:HSPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 95,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 1.04% of Horizon Space Acquisition I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSPO. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $2,044,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Space Acquisition I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Space Acquisition I Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSPO opened at $10.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

About Horizon Space Acquisition I

Horizon Space Acquisition I Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in New York, New York.

