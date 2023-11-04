Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $5,673,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the second quarter valued at about $3,175,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 728.1% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 114,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at about $3,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.19 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.73.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.