Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $666,000 Investment in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Enphys Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:NFYS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 64,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Enphys Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphys Acquisition by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 697,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after buying an additional 250,176 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 1,245.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 641,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after purchasing an additional 593,768 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 227,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 186,990 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Enphys Acquisition by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 226,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Enphys Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NFYS opened at $10.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. Enphys Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $10.85.

Enphys Acquisition Company Profile

Enphys Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus in the renewable energy sector. Enphys Acquisition Corp.

