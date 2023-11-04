Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New $763,000 Investment in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PGSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.25% of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 53.0% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,031,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,781,000 after acquiring an additional 357,355 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 123.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 898,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 497,032 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 777,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after purchasing an additional 151,293 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 139,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. 17.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PGSS opened at $11.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75. Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $11.03.

About Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition

Pegasus Digital Mobility Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of the transportation sector.

