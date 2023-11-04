Cowen AND Company LLC Makes New Investment in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA)

Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 79,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHUA. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,574,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $136,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SHUA opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $11.64.

About SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.