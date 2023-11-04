Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 156.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HZNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.83.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $116.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.92. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $60.03 and a 52-week high of $116.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.52 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.