Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 120,794 Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristar Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:TRIS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 120,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 0.42% of Tristar Acquisition I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,169,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $257,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tristar Acquisition I in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tristar Acquisition I by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIS stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. Tristar Acquisition I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.56.

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company.

