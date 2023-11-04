Cowen AND Company LLC Purchases Shares of 75,244 Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 75,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.21% of Alpha Partners Technology Merger at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 1st quarter valued at $15,053,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Alpha Partners Technology Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,129,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 4,047.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,360,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,845 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 927.5% during the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 963,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,662,000 after acquiring an additional 869,534 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Partners Technology Merger by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 687,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 19,723 shares during the period. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alpha Partners Technology Merger alerts:

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Price Performance

NASDAQ:APTM opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.35.

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Profile

Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:APTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Partners Technology Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.