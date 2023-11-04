Cowen AND Company LLC Raises Position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW)

Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESW – Free Report) by 22.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,154,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,597 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC’s holdings in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Stock Down 7.4 %

CRESW opened at $0.33 on Friday. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.43.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

somos una de las compañías agropecuarias argentinas líderes en la producción de bienes agropecuarios básicos con presencia creciente en el sector agropecuario de brasil, a través de nuestra inversión en brasilagro, y en otros países latinoamericanos. creemos que una posición vacante es una oportunidad para promover y/o incorporar personas con las competencias y valores perseguidos por la organización.

