Cowen AND Company LLC Sells 32,890 Shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

Cowen AND Company LLC trimmed its stake in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,890 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of PureCycle Technologies worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after acquiring an additional 45,330,933 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 7,742,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,966 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,253,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,771,000 after acquiring an additional 126,438 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,634,000 after acquiring an additional 95,258 shares during the last quarter. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Shares of NYSE:PCT opened at $4.99 on Friday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $11.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). On average, analysts expect that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

