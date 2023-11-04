Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 100,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned about 1.33% of Oak Woods Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Woods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 47.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OAKU opened at $10.47 on Friday. Oak Woods Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.43.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

