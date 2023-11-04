Cowen AND Company LLC Takes $726,000 Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,664,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 111,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 15,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

IEI opened at $113.66 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

