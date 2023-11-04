Cowen AND Company LLC Takes Position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI)

Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.16% of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCVI. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 41.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 249.5% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 39,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 28,191 shares during the period. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 126.5% in the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 41,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 23,430 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

Shares of HCVI stock opened at $10.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.28. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

