Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) to Issue $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0155 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years.

Shares of DHY opened at $1.86 on Friday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $2.03.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 43,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 145.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 18,531 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

