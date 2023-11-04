Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $32.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ CCRN opened at $19.37 on Friday. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $693.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $442.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

