Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 729,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,498 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of Crown Castle worth $83,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 29.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 61,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 13,803 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,835,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.8% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CCI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Argus began coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America downgraded Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.56.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCI stock opened at $98.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $153.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 174.86%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

