Crystal Rock Capital Management Has $6.95 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Crystal Rock Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 5.1% of Crystal Rock Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crystal Rock Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,576 shares of company stock worth $13,593,261 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.69.

Shares of GOOG opened at $130.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.88 and a one year high of $142.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $134.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

