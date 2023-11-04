CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives $36.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

CSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st.

Get CSX alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CSX

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $30.40 on Friday. CSX has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.40%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of CSX by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 32,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 19,823 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 578,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $722,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 283.2% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

(Get Free Report

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.