Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $273,045,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 439.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,110,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 904,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,086,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,908,000 after purchasing an additional 771,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at $766,013.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 1,650 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.24 per share, for a total transaction of $173,646.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,646. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 1,259 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $134,750.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,013.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 2.1 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 0.79. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.77 and a 52 week high of $170.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.22.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

