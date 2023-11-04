Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Trims Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $272.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on EPAM Systems from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.92.

EPAM stock opened at $240.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.46. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.99 and a 12-month high of $385.96. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.29.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eugene Roman sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.44, for a total value of $368,506.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

