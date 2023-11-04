Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 0.22.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 11.44% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business had revenue of $10.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

