Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Avion Wealth increased its position in Cummins by 1,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Cummins from $273.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.50.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $225.88 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $265.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.45. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

