CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Bought by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $327,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 236,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $16,349,000 after buying an additional 17,951 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% during the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,484,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% during the second quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CVS opened at $70.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.39. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $104.83. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.58.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

