CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Increased to $195.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Mizuho from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CYBR. Bank of America boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Performance

CyberArk Software stock opened at $180.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.25. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $113.19 and a 52 week high of $182.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.12 and a beta of 0.99.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.28. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 15.40% and a negative net margin of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $175.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CyberArk Software

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2.5% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 14.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

